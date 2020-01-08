5412 W JUPITER Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom/2 bath, separate living room and family room. high ceilings, refrigerator, washer/dryer provided. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, shower and tub. Ceramic tile floors in every room. Ceiling fans, covered patio, 2 car garage, storage shed. 12 month minimum lease, Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives at move-in. Tenant pays 1.5%/month city sales tax and $20/month Realty Executives administrative fee. Fireplace may not be used by tenant. Ice maker is 'as is'. Owner is not doing any cosmetic repairs.