Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5412 W JUPITER Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:22 PM

5412 W JUPITER Way

5412 West Jupiter Way · No Longer Available
Location

5412 West Jupiter Way, Chandler, AZ 85226
Driftwood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom/2 bath, separate living room and family room. high ceilings, refrigerator, washer/dryer provided. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, shower and tub. Ceramic tile floors in every room. Ceiling fans, covered patio, 2 car garage, storage shed. 12 month minimum lease, Deposit due at lease signing. Tenant pays one-time $200 administrative fee to Realty Executives at move-in. Tenant pays 1.5%/month city sales tax and $20/month Realty Executives administrative fee. Fireplace may not be used by tenant. Ice maker is 'as is'. Owner is not doing any cosmetic repairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 W JUPITER Way have any available units?
5412 W JUPITER Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 W JUPITER Way have?
Some of 5412 W JUPITER Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 W JUPITER Way currently offering any rent specials?
5412 W JUPITER Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 W JUPITER Way pet-friendly?
No, 5412 W JUPITER Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5412 W JUPITER Way offer parking?
Yes, 5412 W JUPITER Way offers parking.
Does 5412 W JUPITER Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 W JUPITER Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 W JUPITER Way have a pool?
No, 5412 W JUPITER Way does not have a pool.
Does 5412 W JUPITER Way have accessible units?
No, 5412 W JUPITER Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 W JUPITER Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 W JUPITER Way has units with dishwashers.
