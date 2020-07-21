All apartments in Chandler
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:03 AM

5382 W LINDA Lane

5382 West Linda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5382 West Linda Lane, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fire pit
Stunning updated kitchen, a wonderful setting for this Pulte home in Pineview. Pool and landscape service included. Backing up to a large common area with huge mesquite trees gives you amazing privacy and lush treed views. This magical home is a Horizon floor plan featuring 4 bedroom and a large loft great for the home office or game room. Dramatic living and dining combination is two-stories tall and is looked over by the sweeping staircase. The over sized family room with cozy fireplace is a great room configuration adjacent to the center island kitchen and breakfast nook. These rooms as well as the left and master suite look over the gorgeous back yard featuring salt water Pebble-tech pool with waterfall and fire pit as well as the huge trees of the common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5382 W LINDA Lane have any available units?
5382 W LINDA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5382 W LINDA Lane have?
Some of 5382 W LINDA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5382 W LINDA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5382 W LINDA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5382 W LINDA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5382 W LINDA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5382 W LINDA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5382 W LINDA Lane offers parking.
Does 5382 W LINDA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5382 W LINDA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5382 W LINDA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5382 W LINDA Lane has a pool.
Does 5382 W LINDA Lane have accessible units?
No, 5382 W LINDA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5382 W LINDA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5382 W LINDA Lane has units with dishwashers.
