5382 W LINDA Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool fire pit

Stunning updated kitchen, a wonderful setting for this Pulte home in Pineview. Pool and landscape service included. Backing up to a large common area with huge mesquite trees gives you amazing privacy and lush treed views. This magical home is a Horizon floor plan featuring 4 bedroom and a large loft great for the home office or game room. Dramatic living and dining combination is two-stories tall and is looked over by the sweeping staircase. The over sized family room with cozy fireplace is a great room configuration adjacent to the center island kitchen and breakfast nook. These rooms as well as the left and master suite look over the gorgeous back yard featuring salt water Pebble-tech pool with waterfall and fire pit as well as the huge trees of the common area.