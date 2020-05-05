All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

5330 W Morgan Pl

5330 West Morgan Place · No Longer Available
Location

5330 West Morgan Place, Chandler, AZ 85226
Driftwood Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2770529090 ---- This gorgeous home is spacious & move-in ready! It offers a light, bright floorplan with a private downstairs master suite! High ceilings w/unique architectural details & numerous windows provide amazing natural light! Washer, dryer stainless steel appliances, gas range and landscaping included! Enjoy the beautifully landscaped backyard from the extended deck under the sun or from the shade of the covered patio. Rare 3-car garage & cul-de-sac lot! WALK TO INTEL, plus easy access to highways & Chandler amenities, including Desert Breeze Park and Chandler Fashion Center. Great school district!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5330 W Morgan Pl have any available units?
5330 W Morgan Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5330 W Morgan Pl have?
Some of 5330 W Morgan Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5330 W Morgan Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5330 W Morgan Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5330 W Morgan Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5330 W Morgan Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5330 W Morgan Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5330 W Morgan Pl offers parking.
Does 5330 W Morgan Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5330 W Morgan Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5330 W Morgan Pl have a pool?
No, 5330 W Morgan Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5330 W Morgan Pl have accessible units?
No, 5330 W Morgan Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5330 W Morgan Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5330 W Morgan Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

