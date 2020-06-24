525 S EVERGREEN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW....... YOU NEED TO SEE THIS updated 3 bedroom 2 bath immaculate home in Chandler. New cabinets, vanities and granitecountertops. New ceramic plank flooring and new carpet in bedrooms with 4.5'' baseboard. New tiled master shower and updated hall bath.New Awesome neutral color scheme inside and out. Excellent floor plan with a living room and family room, breakfast nook, split masterbedroom with walk in closet. Two car garage. Easy care desert front landscaping, and grass in the backyard, both with watering system. RVGate and slab with storage shed too! Cement poured for easy access to RV gate. Extra cement slab in the back for patio furniture, etc.Convenient location. Walk to San Marco Park. Nearby shopping and access to the 202. Chandler Schools. This one will go fast.