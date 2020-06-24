All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 525 S EVERGREEN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
525 S EVERGREEN Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

525 S EVERGREEN Street

525 South Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

525 South Evergreen Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW....... YOU NEED TO SEE THIS updated 3 bedroom 2 bath immaculate home in Chandler. New cabinets, vanities and granitecountertops. New ceramic plank flooring and new carpet in bedrooms with 4.5'' baseboard. New tiled master shower and updated hall bath.New Awesome neutral color scheme inside and out. Excellent floor plan with a living room and family room, breakfast nook, split masterbedroom with walk in closet. Two car garage. Easy care desert front landscaping, and grass in the backyard, both with watering system. RVGate and slab with storage shed too! Cement poured for easy access to RV gate. Extra cement slab in the back for patio furniture, etc.Convenient location. Walk to San Marco Park. Nearby shopping and access to the 202. Chandler Schools. This one will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 S EVERGREEN Street have any available units?
525 S EVERGREEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 S EVERGREEN Street have?
Some of 525 S EVERGREEN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 S EVERGREEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 S EVERGREEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 S EVERGREEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 525 S EVERGREEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 525 S EVERGREEN Street offer parking?
Yes, 525 S EVERGREEN Street offers parking.
Does 525 S EVERGREEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 S EVERGREEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 S EVERGREEN Street have a pool?
No, 525 S EVERGREEN Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 S EVERGREEN Street have accessible units?
No, 525 S EVERGREEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 S EVERGREEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 S EVERGREEN Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Parcland Crossing
800 W Willis Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College