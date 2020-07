Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit pool bbq/grill

This is a fully furnished rental ~ Peak season (Feb&March) $7125/mo + taxes and fees. Off Peak (June-Sept) $5600/mo + taxes and fees. All other months vary. Relax in comfort in this spacious 3 bedroom + bunkroom. It's perfect for families to enjoy while vacationing in AZ, for corporate relocation, or temporary housing in between residences. The resort style backyard has a heated pool, covered patio and firepit.