5200 W Glenview Available 01/01/20 Furnished Rental - Available Jan 1, 2020 - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes completely FURNISHED with everything you need to enjoy the beautiful sun. You can sit in the lovely backyard and enjoy your own private pool. Lounge around the fire pit. Rooms are spacious with comfy beds and plenty of room to spread out. Enjoy watching movies on the big screen TV or go out to many of the entertainment, shopping or restaurant destinations nearby. Don't miss this great opportunity to sit back and relax! Furnished Rental - Available Jan 1, 2020. Available for 1 month, 3 months, 6 or 12 month term. ($1995 monthly for anything 6 months or more) For a term shorter than 6 months, call for pricing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4855304)