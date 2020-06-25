All apartments in Chandler
5200 W Glenview
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

5200 W Glenview

5200 West Glenview Place · No Longer Available
Location

5200 West Glenview Place, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fire pit
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
pet friendly
5200 W Glenview Available 01/01/20 Furnished Rental - Available Jan 1, 2020 - This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home comes completely FURNISHED with everything you need to enjoy the beautiful sun. You can sit in the lovely backyard and enjoy your own private pool. Lounge around the fire pit. Rooms are spacious with comfy beds and plenty of room to spread out. Enjoy watching movies on the big screen TV or go out to many of the entertainment, shopping or restaurant destinations nearby. Don't miss this great opportunity to sit back and relax! Furnished Rental - Available Jan 1, 2020. Available for 1 month, 3 months, 6 or 12 month term. ($1995 monthly for anything 6 months or more) For a term shorter than 6 months, call for pricing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4855304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5200 W Glenview have any available units?
5200 W Glenview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5200 W Glenview have?
Some of 5200 W Glenview's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5200 W Glenview currently offering any rent specials?
5200 W Glenview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5200 W Glenview pet-friendly?
Yes, 5200 W Glenview is pet friendly.
Does 5200 W Glenview offer parking?
No, 5200 W Glenview does not offer parking.
Does 5200 W Glenview have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5200 W Glenview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5200 W Glenview have a pool?
Yes, 5200 W Glenview has a pool.
Does 5200 W Glenview have accessible units?
No, 5200 W Glenview does not have accessible units.
Does 5200 W Glenview have units with dishwashers?
No, 5200 W Glenview does not have units with dishwashers.
