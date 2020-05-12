All apartments in Chandler
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
5170 West Glenview Place
Last updated December 5 2019 at 9:15 PM

5170 West Glenview Place

5170 West Glenview Place · No Longer Available
Location

5170 West Glenview Place, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mVV7VYJxG7B

Home is a 3 bed, 2 bath Fulton home has 1627 square feet with formal living & dining rooms and a great kitchen overlooking the huge family room. Located Near Chandler Blvd and Kyrene Rd! Home has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances, counter tops, lighting and fans, flooring, paint, toilets, plumbing, electrical and HVAC. This home is spotless and ready to move in. The back yard has plenty of room to run. The 2 car garage completes the package. The location is just minutes from great dining & shopping at Chandler Fashion Mall, the 101, the 202, Intel and all Chandler has to offer. Kyrene School District - a must see!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,690, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,112.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5170 West Glenview Place have any available units?
5170 West Glenview Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5170 West Glenview Place have?
Some of 5170 West Glenview Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5170 West Glenview Place currently offering any rent specials?
5170 West Glenview Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5170 West Glenview Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5170 West Glenview Place is pet friendly.
Does 5170 West Glenview Place offer parking?
Yes, 5170 West Glenview Place offers parking.
Does 5170 West Glenview Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5170 West Glenview Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5170 West Glenview Place have a pool?
No, 5170 West Glenview Place does not have a pool.
Does 5170 West Glenview Place have accessible units?
No, 5170 West Glenview Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5170 West Glenview Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5170 West Glenview Place does not have units with dishwashers.

