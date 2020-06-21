All apartments in Chandler
5161 S COTTON Drive

5161 Cotton Drive · (928) 710-7970
Location

5161 Cotton Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Oakwood Lakes

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3128 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Highly desired Ocotillo area located in the Oakwood Lakes community. Stunning low maint lot that backs to a gorgeous private Golf Course! This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with huge loft features soaring vaulted ceilings, staggered travertine tile floors with medalian entry, your very own cedar wine storage area under staircase, unique bookshelf with secret closet space behind. Chef's kitchen with eating area & breakfast bar, tile backsplash, roll-out shelving, & walk-in pantry. Large 1st Floor master with ensuite bath & dual closets. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with views of Ironwood golf course & San Tan Mountain from the loft. Backyard features pebbletec pool with waterfall & built-in BBQ. Located in award winning Chandler School District minutes from top employers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5161 S COTTON Drive have any available units?
5161 S COTTON Drive has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5161 S COTTON Drive have?
Some of 5161 S COTTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5161 S COTTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5161 S COTTON Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5161 S COTTON Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5161 S COTTON Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5161 S COTTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5161 S COTTON Drive does offer parking.
Does 5161 S COTTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5161 S COTTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5161 S COTTON Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5161 S COTTON Drive has a pool.
Does 5161 S COTTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5161 S COTTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5161 S COTTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5161 S COTTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
