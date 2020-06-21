5161 S COTTON Drive

Amenities

Highly desired Ocotillo area located in the Oakwood Lakes community. Stunning low maint lot that backs to a gorgeous private Golf Course! This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home with huge loft features soaring vaulted ceilings, staggered travertine tile floors with medalian entry, your very own cedar wine storage area under staircase, unique bookshelf with secret closet space behind. Chef's kitchen with eating area & breakfast bar, tile backsplash, roll-out shelving, & walk-in pantry. Large 1st Floor master with ensuite bath & dual closets. 3 large bedrooms upstairs with views of Ironwood golf course & San Tan Mountain from the loft. Backyard features pebbletec pool with waterfall & built-in BBQ. Located in award winning Chandler School District minutes from top employers.