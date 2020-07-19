All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5123 W BUFFALO Street

5123 West Buffalo Street · No Longer Available
Location

5123 West Buffalo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A MUST SEE newly remodeled corner lot home located in Twelve Oaks community. As you step inside you will notice the soaring ceilings and spacious living room leading into a cozy kitchen and family room. Newly painted interior. New granite counter tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen also features new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms feature beautiful subway tile surrounds. Low landscape front and backyard (Landscaping service included with rent). 2 car garage with Epoxy flooring. AMAZING location with walkable distance from Intel, close to all freeways I-10, 101, 202, and Chandler Fashion Mall shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Great Kyrene School District. This home has it all. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 W BUFFALO Street have any available units?
5123 W BUFFALO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 W BUFFALO Street have?
Some of 5123 W BUFFALO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 W BUFFALO Street currently offering any rent specials?
5123 W BUFFALO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 W BUFFALO Street pet-friendly?
No, 5123 W BUFFALO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 5123 W BUFFALO Street offer parking?
Yes, 5123 W BUFFALO Street offers parking.
Does 5123 W BUFFALO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5123 W BUFFALO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 W BUFFALO Street have a pool?
No, 5123 W BUFFALO Street does not have a pool.
Does 5123 W BUFFALO Street have accessible units?
No, 5123 W BUFFALO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 W BUFFALO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5123 W BUFFALO Street has units with dishwashers.
