5123 W BUFFALO Street

A MUST SEE newly remodeled corner lot home located in Twelve Oaks community. As you step inside you will notice the soaring ceilings and spacious living room leading into a cozy kitchen and family room. Newly painted interior. New granite counter tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen also features new stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms feature beautiful subway tile surrounds. Low landscape front and backyard (Landscaping service included with rent). 2 car garage with Epoxy flooring. AMAZING location with walkable distance from Intel, close to all freeways I-10, 101, 202, and Chandler Fashion Mall shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Great Kyrene School District. This home has it all. Must see!!