4939 W ERIE Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:28 PM

4939 W ERIE Street

4939 West Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4939 West Erie Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Wild Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
GREAT LOCATION IN CHANDLER! single level house with 4 bedrooms/2 baths and 3 cars garage close to Chandler Mall, restaurants, threatre and I-10 & 101 FWY. Kitchen open to great room with lot of cabinet space, kitchen island and granite counter top. Spacious floor plan with breakfast nook, formal dining and living room. Tiles and laminate wood floor throughout. Big covered patio and easy maintained front and rear landscape. Windows with sunscreen, ceiling fans in all rooms. All appliances included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4939 W ERIE Street have any available units?
4939 W ERIE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4939 W ERIE Street have?
Some of 4939 W ERIE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4939 W ERIE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4939 W ERIE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4939 W ERIE Street pet-friendly?
No, 4939 W ERIE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4939 W ERIE Street offer parking?
Yes, 4939 W ERIE Street offers parking.
Does 4939 W ERIE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4939 W ERIE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4939 W ERIE Street have a pool?
No, 4939 W ERIE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4939 W ERIE Street have accessible units?
No, 4939 W ERIE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4939 W ERIE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4939 W ERIE Street has units with dishwashers.
