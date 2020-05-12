491 W Ebony Way

Amenities

Huge home in Chandler over 3,000 sq ft! - This beautiful property is located in Fox Crossing, close to great schools, shopping and restaurants. It's the perfect place to call home with it's tastefully decorated interior. It has gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen along with plenty of cabinet space. The family room features a cozy fireplace and the upstairs boasts a large master bedroom. It's listed as a 4 bedroom but features a den and a loft! This home won't last long, come and check it out today! This property may also be rented fully furnished for an additional cost.



(RLNE5626829)