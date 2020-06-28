490 West Ebony Way

Amenities

Beautiful home with a perfect location! 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in Fox Crossing in Chandler! Bright and spacious kitchen opens to breakfast nook and family room. Granite countertops and walk in pantry. Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. 2nd level loft. Nice size lot with covered patio. Two car garage. Conveniently located only a few miles from the 202, schools and shopping. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided as a courtesy (no repairs or replacements)



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



