490 West Ebony Way
Last updated August 30 2019 at 12:07 AM

490 West Ebony Way

490 West Ebony Way · No Longer Available
Location

490 West Ebony Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Fox Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home with a perfect location! 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in Fox Crossing in Chandler! Bright and spacious kitchen opens to breakfast nook and family room. Granite countertops and walk in pantry. Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. 2nd level loft. Nice size lot with covered patio. Two car garage. Conveniently located only a few miles from the 202, schools and shopping. Refrigerator, washer and dryer provided as a courtesy (no repairs or replacements)

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 West Ebony Way have any available units?
490 West Ebony Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 490 West Ebony Way have?
Some of 490 West Ebony Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 West Ebony Way currently offering any rent specials?
490 West Ebony Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 West Ebony Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 490 West Ebony Way is pet friendly.
Does 490 West Ebony Way offer parking?
Yes, 490 West Ebony Way offers parking.
Does 490 West Ebony Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 490 West Ebony Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 West Ebony Way have a pool?
No, 490 West Ebony Way does not have a pool.
Does 490 West Ebony Way have accessible units?
No, 490 West Ebony Way does not have accessible units.
Does 490 West Ebony Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 490 West Ebony Way does not have units with dishwashers.
