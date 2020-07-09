All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

4704 W DEL RIO Street

4704 West Del Rio Street · No Longer Available
Location

4704 West Del Rio Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Premiere at Desert Breeze

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Very close to Desert breeze park and Intel. Easy access to highway. Washer/dryer and Refrigerator included. Low maintenance artificial grass and desert landscaping. Community Tennis court. Enjoy the Loft on the second floor. One of the owners is the real estate agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 W DEL RIO Street have any available units?
4704 W DEL RIO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 W DEL RIO Street have?
Some of 4704 W DEL RIO Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 W DEL RIO Street currently offering any rent specials?
4704 W DEL RIO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 W DEL RIO Street pet-friendly?
No, 4704 W DEL RIO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4704 W DEL RIO Street offer parking?
No, 4704 W DEL RIO Street does not offer parking.
Does 4704 W DEL RIO Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4704 W DEL RIO Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 W DEL RIO Street have a pool?
No, 4704 W DEL RIO Street does not have a pool.
Does 4704 W DEL RIO Street have accessible units?
No, 4704 W DEL RIO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 W DEL RIO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4704 W DEL RIO Street has units with dishwashers.

