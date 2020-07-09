4704 W DEL RIO Street

4704 West Del Rio Street, Chandler, AZ 85226 Premiere at Desert Breeze
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
tennis court
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Very close to Desert breeze park and Intel. Easy access to highway. Washer/dryer and Refrigerator included. Low maintenance artificial grass and desert landscaping. Community Tennis court. Enjoy the Loft on the second floor. One of the owners is the real estate agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
