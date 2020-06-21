All apartments in Chandler
4641 W Laredo Street

4641 West Laredo Street · (480) 688-9086
Location

4641 West Laredo Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available immediately! 3BR/2BA home located on premium cul-de-sac lot backing to the trees of Desert Breeze park Enter into the great room with vaulted ceilings-light and bright for a spacious feel. Updated kitchen incl granite counters, stainless undermount sink & newer dual pane windows. Bay dining area too! Master suite is split from secondary bedrooms & master bath includes newer cabinet, granite counter, wash basins & fixtures. Walk-in closet too! Separate hallway leads to a similarly updated hall bath & secondary bedrooms. No carpets, all tile floors. Low maintenance front and backyard. Walk to Desert Breeze Park, Las Brisas Elem and Aprende Middle School (highly-rated Kyrene Schools!) Close to Intel, 101, 202, I10 & Fashion Square Mall. Back on market after repairs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 W Laredo Street have any available units?
4641 W Laredo Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 W Laredo Street have?
Some of 4641 W Laredo Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 W Laredo Street currently offering any rent specials?
4641 W Laredo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 W Laredo Street pet-friendly?
No, 4641 W Laredo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4641 W Laredo Street offer parking?
No, 4641 W Laredo Street does not offer parking.
Does 4641 W Laredo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 W Laredo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 W Laredo Street have a pool?
No, 4641 W Laredo Street does not have a pool.
Does 4641 W Laredo Street have accessible units?
No, 4641 W Laredo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 W Laredo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4641 W Laredo Street has units with dishwashers.
