4641 W Laredo Street

Amenities
Available immediately! 3BR/2BA home located on premium cul-de-sac lot backing to the trees of Desert Breeze park Enter into the great room with vaulted ceilings-light and bright for a spacious feel. Updated kitchen incl granite counters, stainless undermount sink & newer dual pane windows. Bay dining area too! Master suite is split from secondary bedrooms & master bath includes newer cabinet, granite counter, wash basins & fixtures. Walk-in closet too! Separate hallway leads to a similarly updated hall bath & secondary bedrooms. No carpets, all tile floors. Low maintenance front and backyard. Walk to Desert Breeze Park, Las Brisas Elem and Aprende Middle School (highly-rated Kyrene Schools!) Close to Intel, 101, 202, I10 & Fashion Square Mall. Back on market after repairs!