4632 West Erie Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home W/ Pool in Chandler! This beautiful single story home features an open floor plan with almost 2500 sq. ft. of living space. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinetry, double oven, granite countertops and island with breakfast bar opens to family room with fireplace. Separate formal living and dining room. Master bedroom with access to back patio and large walk in closet. Full master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Two tone paint, ceiling fans and plantation shutters throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Beautiful backyard with mature landscaping, grassy area and private pool. Covered patio, three car garage. ** POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED ** Conveniently located near great schools, shopping and dining.



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.