Chandler, AZ
4632 West Erie Street
Last updated October 8 2019 at 6:17 PM

4632 West Erie Street

4632 West Erie Street · No Longer Available
Location

4632 West Erie Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Wild Tree

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath home W/ Pool in Chandler! This beautiful single story home features an open floor plan with almost 2500 sq. ft. of living space. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinetry, double oven, granite countertops and island with breakfast bar opens to family room with fireplace. Separate formal living and dining room. Master bedroom with access to back patio and large walk in closet. Full master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Two tone paint, ceiling fans and plantation shutters throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Beautiful backyard with mature landscaping, grassy area and private pool. Covered patio, three car garage. ** POOL AND LANDSCAPING SERVICE INCLUDED ** Conveniently located near great schools, shopping and dining.

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

