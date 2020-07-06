All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 7 2020 at 9:07 AM

4608 W Gary Dr

4608 West Gary Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4608 West Gary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226
Corona Village South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Great house for a family or singles.Close to a park and easy access to the major highways. Easy to qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 W Gary Dr have any available units?
4608 W Gary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 4608 W Gary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4608 W Gary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 W Gary Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr offer parking?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have a pool?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have accessible units?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
