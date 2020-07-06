Rent Calculator
4608 W Gary Dr
4608 W Gary Dr
4608 West Gary Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4608 West Gary Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226
Corona Village South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom home. Great house for a family or singles.Close to a park and easy access to the major highways. Easy to qualify.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have any available units?
4608 W Gary Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chandler, AZ
.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chandler Rent Report
.
Is 4608 W Gary Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4608 W Gary Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 W Gary Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chandler
.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr offer parking?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have a pool?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have accessible units?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 W Gary Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 W Gary Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
