All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4577 W DUBLIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4577 W DUBLIN Street
Last updated March 1 2020 at 6:54 AM

4577 W DUBLIN Street

4577 West Dublin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4577 West Dublin Street, Chandler, AZ 85226
Dawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Oh my - this one is quite the find! Fantastic location - the Dawn Neighborhood is so charming with tree lined streets, community parks and pool, lots of grass. Home is clean, bright and squeaky clean. High ceilings and lots of windows wash natural light throughout. You'll love the gated courtyard entry and family room w/cozy fireplace. Amazing kitchen remodeled with Stone Creek kitchen cabinetry, pull-outs, granite counters and upgraded lighting. Eat in kitchen continues out to hardscape and groomed backyard. Updated master bath with premium cabinets and granite counters. Epoxy finished garage. Award winning Kyrene School District. Walk to Desert Breeze Lake & Park (railroad, playground, tennis, park. HOA maintains front yard. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4577 W DUBLIN Street have any available units?
4577 W DUBLIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4577 W DUBLIN Street have?
Some of 4577 W DUBLIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4577 W DUBLIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
4577 W DUBLIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4577 W DUBLIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 4577 W DUBLIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4577 W DUBLIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 4577 W DUBLIN Street offers parking.
Does 4577 W DUBLIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4577 W DUBLIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4577 W DUBLIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 4577 W DUBLIN Street has a pool.
Does 4577 W DUBLIN Street have accessible units?
No, 4577 W DUBLIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4577 W DUBLIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4577 W DUBLIN Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College