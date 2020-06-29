4577 W DUBLIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking playground pool garage tennis court

Oh my - this one is quite the find! Fantastic location - the Dawn Neighborhood is so charming with tree lined streets, community parks and pool, lots of grass. Home is clean, bright and squeaky clean. High ceilings and lots of windows wash natural light throughout. You'll love the gated courtyard entry and family room w/cozy fireplace. Amazing kitchen remodeled with Stone Creek kitchen cabinetry, pull-outs, granite counters and upgraded lighting. Eat in kitchen continues out to hardscape and groomed backyard. Updated master bath with premium cabinets and granite counters. Epoxy finished garage. Award winning Kyrene School District. Walk to Desert Breeze Lake & Park (railroad, playground, tennis, park. HOA maintains front yard. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.