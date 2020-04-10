4571 S PINALENO Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

New modern executive fully furnished home down to the towels. The gourmet kitchen has high end Woolf appliances double oven, pebble ice maker, Sub zero fridge, Beautiful heated pool and spa. Built in BBQ 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths a playroom and exercise room. Spacious great room with high ceilings gives plenty of room to entertain. Garage floor is epoxy. Tenant has use of 2 of the 3 garages owner retains use of the 3rd car garage. No pool barrier safety fence. Not suitable for young children. The patio has automatic and remotely controlled solar screens. Included in rent is the landscape service, pool service, HOA, garbage and high speed internet service. Tennant is to reimburse for gas and electric to landlord. Agent is related to landlord.