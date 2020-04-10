All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4571 S PINALENO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4571 S PINALENO Drive
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:16 PM

4571 S PINALENO Drive

4571 South Pinaleno Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4571 South Pinaleno Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
New modern executive fully furnished home down to the towels. The gourmet kitchen has high end Woolf appliances double oven, pebble ice maker, Sub zero fridge, Beautiful heated pool and spa. Built in BBQ 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths a playroom and exercise room. Spacious great room with high ceilings gives plenty of room to entertain. Garage floor is epoxy. Tenant has use of 2 of the 3 garages owner retains use of the 3rd car garage. No pool barrier safety fence. Not suitable for young children. The patio has automatic and remotely controlled solar screens. Included in rent is the landscape service, pool service, HOA, garbage and high speed internet service. Tennant is to reimburse for gas and electric to landlord. Agent is related to landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4571 S PINALENO Drive have any available units?
4571 S PINALENO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4571 S PINALENO Drive have?
Some of 4571 S PINALENO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4571 S PINALENO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4571 S PINALENO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4571 S PINALENO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4571 S PINALENO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4571 S PINALENO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4571 S PINALENO Drive offers parking.
Does 4571 S PINALENO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4571 S PINALENO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4571 S PINALENO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4571 S PINALENO Drive has a pool.
Does 4571 S PINALENO Drive have accessible units?
No, 4571 S PINALENO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4571 S PINALENO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4571 S PINALENO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pinnacle Terrace
801 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Camden Chandler
2777 S Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College