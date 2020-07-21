4533 S MONTANA Drive

Amenities

Get your Weekends back with this True Turn-Key newly constructed Ashton Woods Home. Prime location in Gated Ocotillo community. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, major employers, and more. Property is also adjacent to Snedigar Park. HOA maintains front yard, pool, and common areas. Home boasts over 2400 sqft, has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a loft & office area. Open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining with separate living space upstairs in the large loft. Brand new appliances as well including gas range. This home has it all. Don't hesitate & call today before it's gone.Please apply online@ https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/789192