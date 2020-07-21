All apartments in Chandler
Last updated August 20 2019 at 3:23 PM

4533 S MONTANA Drive

4533 South Montana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4533 South Montana Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Get your Weekends back with this True Turn-Key newly constructed Ashton Woods Home. Prime location in Gated Ocotillo community. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, major employers, and more. Property is also adjacent to Snedigar Park. HOA maintains front yard, pool, and common areas. Home boasts over 2400 sqft, has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, with a loft & office area. Open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining with separate living space upstairs in the large loft. Brand new appliances as well including gas range. This home has it all. Don't hesitate & call today before it's gone.Please apply online@ https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/789192

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 S MONTANA Drive have any available units?
4533 S MONTANA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4533 S MONTANA Drive have?
Some of 4533 S MONTANA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4533 S MONTANA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4533 S MONTANA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 S MONTANA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4533 S MONTANA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4533 S MONTANA Drive offer parking?
No, 4533 S MONTANA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4533 S MONTANA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4533 S MONTANA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 S MONTANA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4533 S MONTANA Drive has a pool.
Does 4533 S MONTANA Drive have accessible units?
No, 4533 S MONTANA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 S MONTANA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4533 S MONTANA Drive has units with dishwashers.
