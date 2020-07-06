4478 S MARION Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

This home is solar powered and the first 1250 kwh of power is included in the rent each month. This should essentially mean no electricity charges for approximately 8 months out of the year. This can be a furnished or unfurnished home. Unfurnished price $3500.00. See listing #6064206 This is a beautifully remodeled spacious home. New tile flooring, amazing entertainment center, 7 person hot tub, extra large master bedroom and much more. The back yard is a lush oasis get away with a walk in heated beach entry pool, Volleyball/badminton sand court in back yard. Agent is owner's spouse.