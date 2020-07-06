All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4478 S MARION Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4478 S MARION Place
Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

4478 S MARION Place

4478 South Marion Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4478 South Marion Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Symphony Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
This home is solar powered and the first 1250 kwh of power is included in the rent each month. This should essentially mean no electricity charges for approximately 8 months out of the year. This can be a furnished or unfurnished home. Unfurnished price $3500.00. See listing #6064206 This is a beautifully remodeled spacious home. New tile flooring, amazing entertainment center, 7 person hot tub, extra large master bedroom and much more. The back yard is a lush oasis get away with a walk in heated beach entry pool, Volleyball/badminton sand court in back yard. Agent is owner's spouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4478 S MARION Place have any available units?
4478 S MARION Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4478 S MARION Place have?
Some of 4478 S MARION Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4478 S MARION Place currently offering any rent specials?
4478 S MARION Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4478 S MARION Place pet-friendly?
No, 4478 S MARION Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4478 S MARION Place offer parking?
Yes, 4478 S MARION Place offers parking.
Does 4478 S MARION Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4478 S MARION Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4478 S MARION Place have a pool?
Yes, 4478 S MARION Place has a pool.
Does 4478 S MARION Place have accessible units?
No, 4478 S MARION Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4478 S MARION Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4478 S MARION Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arista at Ocotillo by Mark Taylor
3200 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College