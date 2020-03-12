All apartments in Chandler
4443 S. Greythorne Way
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

4443 S. Greythorne Way

4443 South Greythorne Way · No Longer Available
Location

4443 South Greythorne Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
LUXURY 4 Bed 3.5 Ba Home in Gated Community - A LUXURY 4 Bed 3.5 Ba Plus Den Home in Gated Community*Located in South Chandler, Ocotillo* This home has everything ? Gigantic Kitchen, with tons of cabinet and counter space*Stainless steel appliances w/ Gas range* Beautiful stone Gas Fireplace in living room* Cobblestone driveway* Gorgeous Private Courtyard* Large covered Patio in fully landscaped backyard* Large Downstairs Master w/ huge Bath* 3 bedrooms upstairs w/ media room* Great Schools - Chandler Traditional Academy Elementary, Hamilton High. Easy access to Major Highways I-10,101, and 202*Close to Price Corridor&Downtown Ocotillo, Major employers in the area-Intel, Orbital, Pay Pal,Ebay,GM financial etc*Near Ocotillo Golf Resort**

(RLNE1994552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 S. Greythorne Way have any available units?
4443 S. Greythorne Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4443 S. Greythorne Way have?
Some of 4443 S. Greythorne Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4443 S. Greythorne Way currently offering any rent specials?
4443 S. Greythorne Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 S. Greythorne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4443 S. Greythorne Way is pet friendly.
Does 4443 S. Greythorne Way offer parking?
No, 4443 S. Greythorne Way does not offer parking.
Does 4443 S. Greythorne Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4443 S. Greythorne Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 S. Greythorne Way have a pool?
No, 4443 S. Greythorne Way does not have a pool.
Does 4443 S. Greythorne Way have accessible units?
No, 4443 S. Greythorne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 S. Greythorne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 S. Greythorne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
