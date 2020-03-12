4443 S. Greythorne Way

Amenities

LUXURY 4 Bed 3.5 Ba Home in Gated Community - A LUXURY 4 Bed 3.5 Ba Plus Den Home in Gated Community*Located in South Chandler, Ocotillo* This home has everything ? Gigantic Kitchen, with tons of cabinet and counter space*Stainless steel appliances w/ Gas range* Beautiful stone Gas Fireplace in living room* Cobblestone driveway* Gorgeous Private Courtyard* Large covered Patio in fully landscaped backyard* Large Downstairs Master w/ huge Bath* 3 bedrooms upstairs w/ media room* Great Schools - Chandler Traditional Academy Elementary, Hamilton High. Easy access to Major Highways I-10,101, and 202*Close to Price Corridor&Downtown Ocotillo, Major employers in the area-Intel, Orbital, Pay Pal,Ebay,GM financial etc*Near Ocotillo Golf Resort**



(RLNE1994552)