Chandler, AZ
4420 S Oleander Dr.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

4420 S Oleander Dr.

4420 South Oleander Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4420 South Oleander Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Balboa Way

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4420 S Oleander Dr. Available 08/01/19 5 Bed/ 3 bath, 3700 SFT in gated community with 3 car garage and Pool in Ocotillo - Immaculate TW Lewis home in desirable Laguna Cove gated community. So many upgrades in this home: granite counters, extra large tile throughout, gourmet kitchen with gas range and huge island opening to large family room. Backyard features designer pebble-finish play pool and large grassy play area for kids. Security system, speakers t/o, upstairs loft is perfect for office set-up. Large master suite features oversized closet with built-ins. Very large secondary bedrooms. Freshly painted inside and outside. No reason not to like it. 3 car garage, 5 bed- 3 bath with pool is rare to find in Chandler.

EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL TEXT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL

(RLNE2284993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 S Oleander Dr. have any available units?
4420 S Oleander Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 S Oleander Dr. have?
Some of 4420 S Oleander Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 S Oleander Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4420 S Oleander Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 S Oleander Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 S Oleander Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4420 S Oleander Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4420 S Oleander Dr. offers parking.
Does 4420 S Oleander Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4420 S Oleander Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 S Oleander Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 4420 S Oleander Dr. has a pool.
Does 4420 S Oleander Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4420 S Oleander Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 S Oleander Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 S Oleander Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
