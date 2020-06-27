Amenities

granite counters dogs allowed garage recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4420 S Oleander Dr. Available 08/01/19 5 Bed/ 3 bath, 3700 SFT in gated community with 3 car garage and Pool in Ocotillo - Immaculate TW Lewis home in desirable Laguna Cove gated community. So many upgrades in this home: granite counters, extra large tile throughout, gourmet kitchen with gas range and huge island opening to large family room. Backyard features designer pebble-finish play pool and large grassy play area for kids. Security system, speakers t/o, upstairs loft is perfect for office set-up. Large master suite features oversized closet with built-ins. Very large secondary bedrooms. Freshly painted inside and outside. No reason not to like it. 3 car garage, 5 bed- 3 bath with pool is rare to find in Chandler.



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, CALL TEXT LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TODAY. NON REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE HTTP://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL



(RLNE2284993)