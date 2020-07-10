All apartments in Chandler
441 W Los Arboles Pl

441 West Los Arboles Place · No Longer Available
Location

441 West Los Arboles Place, Chandler, AZ 85225

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7b096a9028 ----
Perfect Chandler location! Tile floors throughout, kitchen that includes side by side refrigerator, loads of counter space & cabinets w/ a long breakfast bar overlooking the great room w/ ample dining & huge family room. Ceilings are vaulted, spare bedrooms have large closets. Ceiling fans throughout to help with your energy bill. White, faux wood blinds throughout. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included! Large Master in the back half of the house w/ HUGE walk-in closet & full master bath w/ oversized tub/shower combination & separate water closet. 2-car garage with separate doors. The back yard is landscaped nicely very low maintenance. Community park just a short walk away. Close access to 60, 101 and 202. Come see today!

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available

12 Months

Disposal
Dryer
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 W Los Arboles Pl have any available units?
441 W Los Arboles Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 W Los Arboles Pl have?
Some of 441 W Los Arboles Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 W Los Arboles Pl currently offering any rent specials?
441 W Los Arboles Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 W Los Arboles Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 W Los Arboles Pl is pet friendly.
Does 441 W Los Arboles Pl offer parking?
Yes, 441 W Los Arboles Pl offers parking.
Does 441 W Los Arboles Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 W Los Arboles Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 W Los Arboles Pl have a pool?
No, 441 W Los Arboles Pl does not have a pool.
Does 441 W Los Arboles Pl have accessible units?
No, 441 W Los Arboles Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 441 W Los Arboles Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 W Los Arboles Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

