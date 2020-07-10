441 W Los Arboles Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Perfect Chandler location! Tile floors throughout, kitchen that includes side by side refrigerator, loads of counter space & cabinets w/ a long breakfast bar overlooking the great room w/ ample dining & huge family room. Ceilings are vaulted, spare bedrooms have large closets. Ceiling fans throughout to help with your energy bill. White, faux wood blinds throughout. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included! Large Master in the back half of the house w/ HUGE walk-in closet & full master bath w/ oversized tub/shower combination & separate water closet. 2-car garage with separate doors. The back yard is landscaped nicely very low maintenance. Community park just a short walk away. Close access to 60, 101 and 202. Come see today!



One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available



12 Months



