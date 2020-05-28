4360 E Beechnut

Amenities

This Gorgeous Single Story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in Chandler at Gilbert Road and Chandler Heights in Whispering Heights Subdivision. With 2298 sf. of living space this home offers an open floor plan with 10\" ceilings, 20x20 tile flooring, custom paint and ceiling fans throughout. You will find upgraded maple cabinets with staggered uppers, granite kitchen counter tops, island with breakfast bar, as well as an eat in kitchen area. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, a large walk in pantry as well as built in cabinets outside the laundry room. Amazing master bath with gorgeous double sinks, relaxing soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Master bedroom is complete with a spacious walk in closet. Front loading washer and dryer set, 3-car garage and water softner. Grassy front and back yard. Sparkling pool with water feature and Pool & Landscaping Service included in monthly rental rate. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Chandler Airpark and Community College. Hurry this one won\'t last long. Pet upon approval with $300 nonrefundable deposit +$25 per month. $2300 per month +5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $2300 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee