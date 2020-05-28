All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 9 2019 at 1:02 AM

4360 E Beechnut

4360 East Beechnut Place · No Longer Available
Location

4360 East Beechnut Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Gorgeous Single Story 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in Chandler at Gilbert Road and Chandler Heights in Whispering Heights Subdivision. With 2298 sf. of living space this home offers an open floor plan with 10\" ceilings, 20x20 tile flooring, custom paint and ceiling fans throughout. You will find upgraded maple cabinets with staggered uppers, granite kitchen counter tops, island with breakfast bar, as well as an eat in kitchen area. Upgraded stainless steel appliances, a large walk in pantry as well as built in cabinets outside the laundry room. Amazing master bath with gorgeous double sinks, relaxing soaking tub and separate walk in shower. Master bedroom is complete with a spacious walk in closet. Front loading washer and dryer set, 3-car garage and water softner. Grassy front and back yard. Sparkling pool with water feature and Pool & Landscaping Service included in monthly rental rate. Close to shopping, restaurants, Costco, Chandler Airpark and Community College. Hurry this one won\'t last long. Pet upon approval with $300 nonrefundable deposit +$25 per month. $2300 per month +5% tax/admin fee shall be applied to monthly rental rate. $2300 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 E Beechnut have any available units?
4360 E Beechnut doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4360 E Beechnut have?
Some of 4360 E Beechnut's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 E Beechnut currently offering any rent specials?
4360 E Beechnut is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 E Beechnut pet-friendly?
Yes, 4360 E Beechnut is pet friendly.
Does 4360 E Beechnut offer parking?
Yes, 4360 E Beechnut offers parking.
Does 4360 E Beechnut have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4360 E Beechnut offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 E Beechnut have a pool?
Yes, 4360 E Beechnut has a pool.
Does 4360 E Beechnut have accessible units?
No, 4360 E Beechnut does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 E Beechnut have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4360 E Beechnut has units with dishwashers.
