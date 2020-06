Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great single level with 4 bedrooms in Chandler! Fresh paint, brand new carpet and sparking clean! This home is move in ready! Separate living and dining areas, granite countertops and spacious bedrooms. Excellent Chandler location with easy freeway access, close to plenty of shopping/restaurants and great schools. Refrigerator included. Hurry this one will go fast!