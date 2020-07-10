421 S Dodge Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dce8a60085 ---- Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Wonderful Chandler Location. Enjoy Energy Efficient Appliances, Ceiling Fans Throughout, New Blinds, Fresh Paint! Kitchen Features Large Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Spacious Counters, Huge Island and Eat-In Nook w/Tons of Natural Light, Nice Chandelier. Master Has Vaulted Ceiling w/ Decorative Ledge, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower. Tile Floor in Bright Family Room w/ access to Stunning Back Yard. All Appliances Are Included! Carpeted Bedrooms. 3 Car Garage. First Come First Serve! See Today!



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage