Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

421 S Dodge Dr

421 S Dodge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

421 S Dodge Dr, Chandler, AZ 85225
Kempton Crossing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/dce8a60085 ---- Beautiful 4 Bed 2 Bath Home in Wonderful Chandler Location. Enjoy Energy Efficient Appliances, Ceiling Fans Throughout, New Blinds, Fresh Paint! Kitchen Features Large Pantry, Recessed Lighting, Spacious Counters, Huge Island and Eat-In Nook w/Tons of Natural Light, Nice Chandelier. Master Has Vaulted Ceiling w/ Decorative Ledge, Walk-In Closet, Dual Sinks, Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower. Tile Floor in Bright Family Room w/ access to Stunning Back Yard. All Appliances Are Included! Carpeted Bedrooms. 3 Car Garage. First Come First Serve! See Today!

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 S Dodge Dr have any available units?
421 S Dodge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 S Dodge Dr have?
Some of 421 S Dodge Dr's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 S Dodge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
421 S Dodge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 S Dodge Dr pet-friendly?
No, 421 S Dodge Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 421 S Dodge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 421 S Dodge Dr offers parking.
Does 421 S Dodge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 S Dodge Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 S Dodge Dr have a pool?
No, 421 S Dodge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 421 S Dodge Dr have accessible units?
No, 421 S Dodge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 421 S Dodge Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 S Dodge Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
