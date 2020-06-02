4183 W. Bart Dr.

Amenities
Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pWiQUHUH2nn
Located in the Kyrene School District and feeding into De Las Brisas, Aprende Middle and Corona Del Sol HS. This single family home in a quiet neighborhood has everything that you need! UPGRADED WITH BRAND NEW ECO-FRIENDLY GREEN CARPETING AND PAINT IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, GREAT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WITH ALLERGIES. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, 2 car garage, plenty of space in the backyard for entertaining and only a quick walk from the Desert Breeze Park. 3 Bedrooms, and a 4th room with a built-in computer nook that could be an office, study, or a 4th bedroom. Master bedroom closet with great built-ins from Classy Closets. Ample storage in garage with built-in cabinets on three walls. With superior freeway access and shopping (Chandler Fashion Mall is less than 5 minutes drive away) this should be your new rental. All open to your imagination. Hurry! This one won't last long at this price!
Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
*Owner open to shorter lease* 12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable
