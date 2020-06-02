Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4183 W. Bart Dr. - Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath In Chandler! - McClintock & Ray - CALL TODAY! - ****Owner open to short term leases, please inquiry with property manager for details***



Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pWiQUHUH2nn



Located in the Kyrene School District and feeding into De Las Brisas, Aprende Middle and Corona Del Sol HS. This single family home in a quiet neighborhood has everything that you need! UPGRADED WITH BRAND NEW ECO-FRIENDLY GREEN CARPETING AND PAINT IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, GREAT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WITH ALLERGIES. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, 2 car garage, plenty of space in the backyard for entertaining and only a quick walk from the Desert Breeze Park. 3 Bedrooms, and a 4th room with a built-in computer nook that could be an office, study, or a 4th bedroom. Master bedroom closet with great built-ins from Classy Closets. Ample storage in garage with built-in cabinets on three walls. With superior freeway access and shopping (Chandler Fashion Mall is less than 5 minutes drive away) this should be your new rental. All open to your imagination. Hurry! This one won't last long at this price!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

*Owner open to shorter lease* 12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



(RLNE2395191)