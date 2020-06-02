All apartments in Chandler
4183 W. Bart Dr.
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

4183 W. Bart Dr.

4183 West Bart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4183 West Bart Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226
Park Promenade

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4183 W. Bart Dr. - Charming 4 Bed 2 Bath In Chandler! - McClintock & Ray - CALL TODAY! - ****Owner open to short term leases, please inquiry with property manager for details***

Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pWiQUHUH2nn

Located in the Kyrene School District and feeding into De Las Brisas, Aprende Middle and Corona Del Sol HS. This single family home in a quiet neighborhood has everything that you need! UPGRADED WITH BRAND NEW ECO-FRIENDLY GREEN CARPETING AND PAINT IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, GREAT FOR CHILDREN AND ADULTS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WITH ALLERGIES. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops, 2 car garage, plenty of space in the backyard for entertaining and only a quick walk from the Desert Breeze Park. 3 Bedrooms, and a 4th room with a built-in computer nook that could be an office, study, or a 4th bedroom. Master bedroom closet with great built-ins from Classy Closets. Ample storage in garage with built-in cabinets on three walls. With superior freeway access and shopping (Chandler Fashion Mall is less than 5 minutes drive away) this should be your new rental. All open to your imagination. Hurry! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
*Owner open to shorter lease* 12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE2395191)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

