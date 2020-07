Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a two story home with 6 bedroom / 4 and half bath in a desirable sub-division. 5 bedroom upstairs and 1 bedroom with 1 bath downstairs. gourmet kitchen with large granite top island. All Stainless Steel appliances build in microwave, Double ovens, Range hood vent, gas cook top is desired. Great schools in a highly rated school district;10 min drive to other schools - Chandler BASIS and Hamilton High.