All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
4090 E TORREY PINES Lane
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

4090 E TORREY PINES Lane

4090 East Torrey Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4090 East Torrey Pines Lane, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sun Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
This home is so nice you won't want to leave. Newly remodeled. 4 bedroom, 3 bath Home in Sun Groves. 4th bedroom & bath is downstairs and the perfect mother in law setup or home office. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counters and 18'' tile in all the right places. Large backyard and covered patio with synthetic grass and pavers for low maintenance care. Extended length garage allows for longer vehicle parking. Zero-grade ADA entrances at the downstairs shower, front/back/and garage door for easy entrance and wheelchair accessibility. Exterior was painted in 2017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane have any available units?
4090 E TORREY PINES Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane have?
Some of 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4090 E TORREY PINES Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane offers parking.
Does 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane have a pool?
No, 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane has accessible units.
Does 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4090 E TORREY PINES Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Coronado Crossing
700 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College