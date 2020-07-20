4090 E TORREY PINES Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

This home is so nice you won't want to leave. Newly remodeled. 4 bedroom, 3 bath Home in Sun Groves. 4th bedroom & bath is downstairs and the perfect mother in law setup or home office. Upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counters and 18'' tile in all the right places. Large backyard and covered patio with synthetic grass and pavers for low maintenance care. Extended length garage allows for longer vehicle parking. Zero-grade ADA entrances at the downstairs shower, front/back/and garage door for easy entrance and wheelchair accessibility. Exterior was painted in 2017