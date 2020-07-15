All apartments in Chandler
4059 South Mingus Drive
4059 South Mingus Drive

4059 South Mingus Drive · No Longer Available
Chandler
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pools
Apartments with Balconies
Apartments with Gyms
Location

4059 South Mingus Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Old Stone Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful home in Chandler's Old Stone Ranch. Single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath with private pool and 3 car garage. Big kitchen with upgraded countertops and appliances. Kitchen island with breakfast bar. Family room with fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Full master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all high traffic areas. Covered patio. Pretty backyard with sparkling pool. 3 car garage. Newer garage door opener. * Pool Service Included *. Great South Chandler location. Close to great schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Apply online for this property at https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/taylormade/tenantApplication.action?unitID=825720839

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 dog or 1 cat < 35 lbs- Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4059 South Mingus Drive have any available units?
4059 South Mingus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 4059 South Mingus Drive have?
Some of 4059 South Mingus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4059 South Mingus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4059 South Mingus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4059 South Mingus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4059 South Mingus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4059 South Mingus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4059 South Mingus Drive offers parking.
Does 4059 South Mingus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4059 South Mingus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4059 South Mingus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4059 South Mingus Drive has a pool.
Does 4059 South Mingus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4059 South Mingus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4059 South Mingus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4059 South Mingus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
