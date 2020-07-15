4059 South Mingus Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home in Chandler's Old Stone Ranch. Single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath with private pool and 3 car garage. Big kitchen with upgraded countertops and appliances. Kitchen island with breakfast bar. Family room with fireplace. Spacious master bedroom. Full master bath with dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Tile in all high traffic areas. Covered patio. Pretty backyard with sparkling pool. 3 car garage. Newer garage door opener. * Pool Service Included *. Great South Chandler location. Close to great schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment.



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (1 dog or 1 cat < 35 lbs- Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.