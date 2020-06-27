All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3970 West Roundabout Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3970 West Roundabout Circle
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:52 PM

3970 West Roundabout Circle

3970 W Roundabout Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3970 W Roundabout Cir, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! Beautiful gated Chandler Community walking distance to grocery, pharmacy, and restaurants. Minutes from I-10, 101, Chandler fashion center, banks, and some big companies! Roomy 5 bedroom 3 bath with a 2 car garage. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertaining. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Front yard maintained by HOA. No houses behind the home!! Fresh paint throughout the house. All tile flooring downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Home security system installed- If desired, tenants can activate it by calling ADT. Great Chandler location!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3970 West Roundabout Circle have any available units?
3970 West Roundabout Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3970 West Roundabout Circle have?
Some of 3970 West Roundabout Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3970 West Roundabout Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3970 West Roundabout Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3970 West Roundabout Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3970 West Roundabout Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3970 West Roundabout Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3970 West Roundabout Circle offers parking.
Does 3970 West Roundabout Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3970 West Roundabout Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3970 West Roundabout Circle have a pool?
No, 3970 West Roundabout Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3970 West Roundabout Circle have accessible units?
No, 3970 West Roundabout Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3970 West Roundabout Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3970 West Roundabout Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit at San Marcos
445 West Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avery on the Green
125 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College