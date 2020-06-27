3970 West Roundabout Circle

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Beautiful gated Chandler Community walking distance to grocery, pharmacy, and restaurants. Minutes from I-10, 101, Chandler fashion center, banks, and some big companies! Roomy 5 bedroom 3 bath with a 2 car garage. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertaining. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. 4 bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs. Covered patio. 2 car garage. Front yard maintained by HOA. No houses behind the home!! Fresh paint throughout the house. All tile flooring downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Home security system installed- If desired, tenants can activate it by calling ADT. Great Chandler location!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply( Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.