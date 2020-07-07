All apartments in Chandler
Last updated October 25 2019 at 10:27 PM

3954 W. Roundabout Cir.

3954 Roundabout Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3954 Roundabout Circle, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Gated Community, Private Landscaped Yard, Open Floor plan, Kitchen Island, Upgraded cabinets, master has double sinks, Wood blinds.

Major Crossroads: McClintock & Ray

Near: 101 Fwy., Chandler Mall, Chandler Regional Hospital, Kyrene del Cielo Elm. School, Kyrene Aprende Middle School, Corona Del Sol High School, Windmills West Park, Goodwin Park

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or
refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of
$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable
to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property
Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. have any available units?
3954 W. Roundabout Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. have?
Some of 3954 W. Roundabout Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
3954 W. Roundabout Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. offers parking.
Does 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. have a pool?
No, 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. have accessible units?
No, 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3954 W. Roundabout Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.

