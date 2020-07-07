3954 W. Roundabout Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage, Gated Community, Private Landscaped Yard, Open Floor plan, Kitchen Island, Upgraded cabinets, master has double sinks, Wood blinds.



Major Crossroads: McClintock & Ray



Near: 101 Fwy., Chandler Mall, Chandler Regional Hospital, Kyrene del Cielo Elm. School, Kyrene Aprende Middle School, Corona Del Sol High School, Windmills West Park, Goodwin Park



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or

refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of

$250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable

to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.



Austin Fleck Property Management

***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property

Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***