3950 W Chandler Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3950 W Chandler Boulevard

3950 South Chandler Village Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3950 South Chandler Village Drive, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
game room
pool
pool table
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
FOUR WEEKS FREE RENT and $500 GIFT CARD with 13 month lease!* Luxury 3 Bedroom Split Master, open-concept great room, large private patio and exterior storage. Includes detached garage! Contemporary finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, large island with breakfast bar, upgraded backsplash, stainless appliances. Walk-in closets and dual sinks in 1 Master bathroom. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Pet-Friendly Community includes off-leash park and pet spa. Luxury resident amenities include resort pool and cabanas, fitness center and yoga studio, putting green, business center, game room with billiards, coffee lounge, package lockers with 24-hour access. *Restrictions Apply. Price/specials/availability subject to change.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 W Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
3950 W Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 W Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 3950 W Chandler Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 W Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3950 W Chandler Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 W Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3950 W Chandler Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3950 W Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3950 W Chandler Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3950 W Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3950 W Chandler Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 W Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3950 W Chandler Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3950 W Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3950 W Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 W Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 W Chandler Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
