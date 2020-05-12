3950 W Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

FOUR WEEKS FREE RENT and $500 GIFT CARD with 13 month lease!* Luxury 3 Bedroom Split Master, open-concept great room, large private patio and exterior storage. Includes detached garage! Contemporary finishes include wide-plank flooring, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, large island with breakfast bar, upgraded backsplash, stainless appliances. Walk-in closets and dual sinks in 1 Master bathroom. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Pet-Friendly Community includes off-leash park and pet spa. Luxury resident amenities include resort pool and cabanas, fitness center and yoga studio, putting green, business center, game room with billiards, coffee lounge, package lockers with 24-hour access. *Restrictions Apply. Price/specials/availability subject to change.