3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate home in lovely gated community of Windmill Villas. Home backs to the greenbelt/park area. Large extended patio with great view. ( Owners are in process of extending patio with pavers.) Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Large kitchen looking onto Great Room with formal dining area. Granite Counter Tops, upgraded cabinets with special lighting.Split bedroom plan with large master bedroom including walk in closet. Indoor laundry room opens to a 2 car garage.Submit AAR Application to shillelsner@gmail.com