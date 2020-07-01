All apartments in Chandler
3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle

3939 Roundabout Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3939 Roundabout Circle, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Immaculate home in lovely gated community of Windmill Villas. Home backs to the greenbelt/park area. Large extended patio with great view. ( Owners are in process of extending patio with pavers.) Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included. Large kitchen looking onto Great Room with formal dining area. Granite Counter Tops, upgraded cabinets with special lighting.Split bedroom plan with large master bedroom including walk in closet. Indoor laundry room opens to a 2 car garage.Submit AAR Application to shillelsner@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have any available units?
3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have?
Some of 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle offers parking.
Does 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have a pool?
No, 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have accessible units?
No, 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 W ROUNDABOUT Circle has units with dishwashers.

