Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:33 AM

3893 W CHICAGO Street

3893 West Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

3893 West Chicago Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Delightful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a loft office with extra storage. Open floor plan has been updated with wood look tile flooring, newer windows, new air conditioner, and new stainless steel appliances. Plush carpet in all bedrooms with generous closet space. Garage offers a ample storage, utility sink, and separate laundry room area. Refreshing community Pool and grass park space. Tremendous location - nestled behind Chandler Fashion Center, close to the 101 freeway, great shopping, restaurants, entertainment & schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 W CHICAGO Street have any available units?
3893 W CHICAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3893 W CHICAGO Street have?
Some of 3893 W CHICAGO Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3893 W CHICAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
3893 W CHICAGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 W CHICAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 3893 W CHICAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3893 W CHICAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 3893 W CHICAGO Street offers parking.
Does 3893 W CHICAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3893 W CHICAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 W CHICAGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 3893 W CHICAGO Street has a pool.
Does 3893 W CHICAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 3893 W CHICAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 W CHICAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3893 W CHICAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
