3893 W CHICAGO Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Delightful home with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a loft office with extra storage. Open floor plan has been updated with wood look tile flooring, newer windows, new air conditioner, and new stainless steel appliances. Plush carpet in all bedrooms with generous closet space. Garage offers a ample storage, utility sink, and separate laundry room area. Refreshing community Pool and grass park space. Tremendous location - nestled behind Chandler Fashion Center, close to the 101 freeway, great shopping, restaurants, entertainment & schools.