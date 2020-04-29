3859 W WHITTEN Street

Amenities

Furnished 3br/2bath house. This home is excellent for temporary housing situations: moving to AZ, contracted employment, etc. Available until 12/2019. 2 bedrooms/1 full bathroom main level. Private master bedroom and bathroom on second level. Home is centrally located and easy access to all freeways. Close to shopping, entertainment, public pools and parks. Utilities included for price $2,175 if leased by 6/29/19 (ask owner for details). This home has no garage access. Owner will work with insurance claim housing. $79 damage waiver insurance required.