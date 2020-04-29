All apartments in Chandler
3859 W WHITTEN Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:02 AM

3859 W WHITTEN Street

3859 West Whitten Street · No Longer Available
Location

3859 West Whitten Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
some paid utils
furnished
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Furnished 3br/2bath house. This home is excellent for temporary housing situations: moving to AZ, contracted employment, etc. Available until 12/2019. 2 bedrooms/1 full bathroom main level. Private master bedroom and bathroom on second level. Home is centrally located and easy access to all freeways. Close to shopping, entertainment, public pools and parks. Utilities included for price $2,175 if leased by 6/29/19 (ask owner for details). This home has no garage access. Owner will work with insurance claim housing. $79 damage waiver insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3859 W WHITTEN Street have any available units?
3859 W WHITTEN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3859 W WHITTEN Street have?
Some of 3859 W WHITTEN Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3859 W WHITTEN Street currently offering any rent specials?
3859 W WHITTEN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3859 W WHITTEN Street pet-friendly?
No, 3859 W WHITTEN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3859 W WHITTEN Street offer parking?
No, 3859 W WHITTEN Street does not offer parking.
Does 3859 W WHITTEN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3859 W WHITTEN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3859 W WHITTEN Street have a pool?
Yes, 3859 W WHITTEN Street has a pool.
Does 3859 W WHITTEN Street have accessible units?
No, 3859 W WHITTEN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3859 W WHITTEN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3859 W WHITTEN Street has units with dishwashers.
