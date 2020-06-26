All apartments in Chandler
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:54 AM

3826 W CHICAGO Street

3826 West Chicago Street · No Longer Available
Location

3826 West Chicago Street, Chandler, AZ 85226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
media room
Very nice updated home with 2 master suites. Fireplace, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring throughout main areas, nice fireplace, fans throughout, covered north facing patio, private rear yard. Landlord takes care of the yard (2x/month) and pest control (every quarter and terminex needs to go inside) Excellent location close to 202, 10, 101, 60, Chandler Fashion Mall, theaters, dining, medical, 20 minutes from Sky Harbor International airport or 25 mintues to Phoenix/Mesa Gateway airport. Excellent schools. View pictures to see what is included at the home. Community pool right across the street! Owner/landlord prefers long term lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 W CHICAGO Street have any available units?
3826 W CHICAGO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 W CHICAGO Street have?
Some of 3826 W CHICAGO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 W CHICAGO Street currently offering any rent specials?
3826 W CHICAGO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 W CHICAGO Street pet-friendly?
No, 3826 W CHICAGO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3826 W CHICAGO Street offer parking?
Yes, 3826 W CHICAGO Street offers parking.
Does 3826 W CHICAGO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 W CHICAGO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 W CHICAGO Street have a pool?
Yes, 3826 W CHICAGO Street has a pool.
Does 3826 W CHICAGO Street have accessible units?
No, 3826 W CHICAGO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 W CHICAGO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 W CHICAGO Street has units with dishwashers.
