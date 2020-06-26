3826 W CHICAGO Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool media room

Very nice updated home with 2 master suites. Fireplace, vaulted ceilings, laminate flooring throughout main areas, nice fireplace, fans throughout, covered north facing patio, private rear yard. Landlord takes care of the yard (2x/month) and pest control (every quarter and terminex needs to go inside) Excellent location close to 202, 10, 101, 60, Chandler Fashion Mall, theaters, dining, medical, 20 minutes from Sky Harbor International airport or 25 mintues to Phoenix/Mesa Gateway airport. Excellent schools. View pictures to see what is included at the home. Community pool right across the street! Owner/landlord prefers long term lease