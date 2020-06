Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

3823 W. Commonwealth Ave Available 03/15/20 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN/GATED COMM/COMM POOL - END UNIT HOME WITH GATED FRONT COURTYARD, 2 CAR GARAGE AND VERY PRIVATE LARGE YARD WITH COVERED PATIO. NEW CARPET IN THIS SPLIT FLOORPLAN WITH 2 LARGE BEDROOMS PLUS DEN/OFFICE WITH BUILT IN CUBBY SHELVING. LARGE GREAT ROOM, OPEN KITCHEN WITH TONS OF CABINET AND COUNTER SPACE, SKYLIGHT, FRIDGE/MICROWAVE/RANGE/DISHWASHER INCLUDED, BREAKFAST BAR. MASTER HAS WALK IN CLOSET AND BATHROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. EASY CARE DESERT LANDSCAPING. GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL, PLAYGROUND AND LARGE GREENBELT AREA. CLOSE TO CHANDLER FASHION CENTER, OUTLET MALLS, DINING, AND EXCELLENT SCHOOLS. TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/NO RESTRICTED BREEDS/NO LARGE DOGS. $1400 REF SEC DEP, 200 REF CLEANING DEP, 75 REKEY FEE. TENANT MUST SHOW PROOF OF RENTERS INSURANCE AT MOVE IN. TENANT PAYS ADDITIONAL 1.5% RENTAL TAX ON MONTHLY RENT.



(RLNE5160758)