Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3817 S SOHO Lane
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

3817 S SOHO Lane

3817 South Soho Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3817 South Soho Lane, Chandler, AZ 85286
Saguaro Canyon

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Welcome to this spacious beautifully remodeld home located in quiet south Chandler. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths Large open Kitchen. Formal Living/Dining Room, Family Room Upstairs Loft with 2 built in desks, 3 car tandem garage. Freshly painted and new vinyl wood plank floors throughout the entire house. Fully remodeled kitchen, white cabinets, quartz counter tops, subway backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. Covered back patio, large master bedroom with separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Lots of neighborhood parks with grass area and tot lots. In the Highly ranked Chandler school district, close to shopping, entertainment. Come Take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 S SOHO Lane have any available units?
3817 S SOHO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 S SOHO Lane have?
Some of 3817 S SOHO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 S SOHO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3817 S SOHO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 S SOHO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3817 S SOHO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3817 S SOHO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3817 S SOHO Lane offers parking.
Does 3817 S SOHO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 S SOHO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 S SOHO Lane have a pool?
No, 3817 S SOHO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3817 S SOHO Lane have accessible units?
No, 3817 S SOHO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 S SOHO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3817 S SOHO Lane has units with dishwashers.

