3817 S SOHO Lane

Welcome to this spacious beautifully remodeld home located in quiet south Chandler. 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths Large open Kitchen. Formal Living/Dining Room, Family Room Upstairs Loft with 2 built in desks, 3 car tandem garage. Freshly painted and new vinyl wood plank floors throughout the entire house. Fully remodeled kitchen, white cabinets, quartz counter tops, subway backsplash and brand new stainless steel appliances. Covered back patio, large master bedroom with separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. Lots of neighborhood parks with grass area and tot lots. In the Highly ranked Chandler school district, close to shopping, entertainment. Come Take a look.