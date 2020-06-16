3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets pool clubhouse hot tub

3 Bed + 2 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in Gated Cantabria Shores on Ocotillo Golf Course - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, FURNISHED townhome located in the gated, resort community of Cantabria Shores on the fairways of the Ocotillo Golf Club. Main level features great room concept with floor to ceiling fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar overlooking breakfast room, powder bathroom and laundry. Master suite with private en suite bathroom, walk in closet and spacious balcony, along with two additional bedrooms and secondary bathroom are located upstairs.



Cantabria amenities include heated community pool and spa, clubhouse/rec room, gated community w/dramatic palm tree lined entry. A short walk to Ocotillo's tees & greens & patio dining overlooking the lush 27-HOLE Troon MANAGED golf resort. Close to the best of Chandler conveniences - freeways, dining & shopping. This is the leisurely resort living that youve been waiting for.



Available for short or long term rental (minimum 60 day lease).



To schedule a viewing or apply please visit: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Chandler Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5561380)