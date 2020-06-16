All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078

3800 S Cantabria Cir · (480) 448-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3800 S Cantabria Cir, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1873 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
3 Bed + 2 Bath FURNISHED Townhome in Gated Cantabria Shores on Ocotillo Golf Course - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, FURNISHED townhome located in the gated, resort community of Cantabria Shores on the fairways of the Ocotillo Golf Club. Main level features great room concept with floor to ceiling fireplace, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar overlooking breakfast room, powder bathroom and laundry. Master suite with private en suite bathroom, walk in closet and spacious balcony, along with two additional bedrooms and secondary bathroom are located upstairs.

Cantabria amenities include heated community pool and spa, clubhouse/rec room, gated community w/dramatic palm tree lined entry. A short walk to Ocotillo's tees & greens & patio dining overlooking the lush 27-HOLE Troon MANAGED golf resort. Close to the best of Chandler conveniences - freeways, dining & shopping. This is the leisurely resort living that youve been waiting for.

Available for short or long term rental (minimum 60 day lease).

To schedule a viewing or apply please visit: https://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Chandler Rental Sales Tax of 1.5% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5561380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 have any available units?
3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 have?
Some of 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 currently offering any rent specials?
3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 pet-friendly?
No, 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 offer parking?
No, 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 does not offer parking.
Does 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 have a pool?
Yes, 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 has a pool.
Does 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 have accessible units?
No, 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 South Cantabria Shores #1078 does not have units with dishwashers.
