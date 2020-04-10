3798 East Peach Tree Drive

Amenities

Age 55+ community. Great price! This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unfurnished Home in the gated community of Springfield Lakes Golf Course with Beautiful Mountain views. Front & backyard landscaping is low maintenance and offers a large covered patio in the back. The kitchen has upgraded cherry cabinets with eat in dining area that opens to the family room. All windows feature plantation shutters - Den/Office is located at the front of the home. No pets. Washer/Dryer/Frig included. Community has clubhouse, tennis courts, golf course, & so much more than you could not ask for more. Terms: Rent $1445 + 4%tpt, Sec Dep $1445, NRF admin fee $150, NRF $55 app fee per adult Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history, good credit. Directions to home: Riggs to Mountain Blvd, go into Solera neighborhood, tell gate guard the address, follow Mountain Blvd, take a right on Granite and then take a right on Peach Tree