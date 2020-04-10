All apartments in Chandler
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:16 AM

3798 East Peach Tree Drive

3798 East Peach Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3798 East Peach Tree Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
tennis court
Age 55+ community. Great price! This Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unfurnished Home in the gated community of Springfield Lakes Golf Course with Beautiful Mountain views. Front & backyard landscaping is low maintenance and offers a large covered patio in the back. The kitchen has upgraded cherry cabinets with eat in dining area that opens to the family room. All windows feature plantation shutters - Den/Office is located at the front of the home. No pets. Washer/Dryer/Frig included. Community has clubhouse, tennis courts, golf course, & so much more than you could not ask for more. Terms: Rent $1445 + 4%tpt, Sec Dep $1445, NRF admin fee $150, NRF $55 app fee per adult Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history, good credit. Directions to home: Riggs to Mountain Blvd, go into Solera neighborhood, tell gate guard the address, follow Mountain Blvd, take a right on Granite and then take a right on Peach Tree

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3798 East Peach Tree Drive have any available units?
3798 East Peach Tree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3798 East Peach Tree Drive have?
Some of 3798 East Peach Tree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3798 East Peach Tree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3798 East Peach Tree Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3798 East Peach Tree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3798 East Peach Tree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3798 East Peach Tree Drive offer parking?
No, 3798 East Peach Tree Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3798 East Peach Tree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3798 East Peach Tree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3798 East Peach Tree Drive have a pool?
No, 3798 East Peach Tree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3798 East Peach Tree Drive have accessible units?
No, 3798 East Peach Tree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3798 East Peach Tree Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3798 East Peach Tree Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
