3761 S. Waterfront Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:06 AM

3761 S. Waterfront Drive

3761 South Waterfront Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3761 South Waterfront Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bed/2.5 Bath with Pool in Lake Community - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home with pool located in the community of Cypress Point in Ocotillo. Surrounded by lakes, golf course and lush landscaping. Home features bright and open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the downstairs, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen cabinets, center island and pantry. Bedrooms are upstairs. Backyard features flagstone patio, play pool with removable fencing, citrus and pomegranate trees.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1895
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1895
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1895 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

(RLNE5403121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

