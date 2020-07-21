3761 S. Waterfront Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bed/2.5 Bath with Pool in Lake Community - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home with pool located in the community of Cypress Point in Ocotillo. Surrounded by lakes, golf course and lush landscaping. Home features bright and open floor plan with tile flooring throughout the downstairs, wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen cabinets, center island and pantry. Bedrooms are upstairs. Backyard features flagstone patio, play pool with removable fencing, citrus and pomegranate trees.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1895

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1895

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet. (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1895 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



(RLNE5403121)