Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

3675 S Marion Way Available 05/22/20 3300SF Home in Chandler with Pool! - ABSOLUTELY FABULOUS ONE-OWNER HOME WITH A FENCED POOL AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN POPULAR CHANDLER COMMUNITY! THIS ROOMY HOME FEATURES 3363 SQUARE FEET WITH FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM, SPACIOUS 2-STORY FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN & CASUAL DINING AREA, AND A DOWNSTAIRS MASTER RETREAT. LOFT & SECONDARY BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS IN FAMILY ROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, ALONG WITH POOL SERVICE. LARGE LOT WITH GRASSY BACKYARD, & 3 CAR GARAGE. PETS CONSIDERED WITH APPLICATION. SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME TODAY!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2024574)