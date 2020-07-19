3660 E HICKORY Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

Luxury Lease NOW AVAILABLE in South Chandlers Destination Master Plan of Layton Lakes. Consider a have-it-all lifestyle behind gates @ INSPIRATION. This BRAND NEW LENNAR Designer Home is located in one of the most desirable gated communities of all South Chandler. Everything is new & included w/today's efficiencies & tech! Super Functional 1,734 SF Great Room floor plan ft. 3 beds + small bonus flex space, 2.5 baths, oversized private 2-car garage, expansive owner suite & open chefs kitchen w/island. NEW HOME Interior models Luxury Wood Plank Tile Flooring, SS Kitchen Appliance Pkg w/gas range, Granite Counters, White Shaker Cabinetry w/Door Hardware @ Kitchen & all Baths, Ceiling Fans & White Faux Blinds throughout. NEW Frig/Washer/Dry included! Play more w/zero yard maintenance, Tumbled Paver Hardscape at Private Side Yard & front/backyard spaces maintained by HOA. Newly integrated AMAZON home automations make for future living, featuring advanced technologies & valuable energy efficiencies. From the touch of your phone, monitor Front Porch Ring Doorbell/Security Camera, set climate temperatures inside, turn lights on and off and several more capabilities. Built in Wireless Access Point, zero dead spots for your wireless internet connectivity!



Entertain & Soak up the sun at the Resort Style Heated Pool & Spa, offering secured access for Inspiration Residents, featuring private bathrooms, lounge chairs, dining tables & a commercial grade gas BBQ. Directly across the street is the exciting Award Winning Layton Lakes Splash Pad, sure to be a blast with the kids every time. Haley Elementary School is within short walking distance through the community and apart of the TOP RATED Chandler Unified School District. Several more Highly Ranked School Options for all ages all within a one-mile radius, Direct access to the BRAND NEW Chandler City Park, located steps away in between the elementary school & community.



For more than a decade, Layton Lakes has been the destination community known for its picturesque scenery and neighborhood charm. Its warm and inviting: full of friendly neighbors, engaging lifestyle and exceptional educational opportunities. Featuring several tree-lined parks, playgrounds, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, soccer and baseball fields, lakes, streams, waterfalls and splash pad all surrounded by scenic water lined walking trails. Nestled between both the thriving City of Chandler & Town of Gilbert, residents take advantage of the countless nearby amenities including the 101 & San Tan 202 freeways, shopping, dining, entertainment, airports, hospitals, booming business corridors, and new Southeast Valley Developments.



NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION & UPGRADES JUST FINISHED, Don't wait, make this your new South Chandler Retreat Today.