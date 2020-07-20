All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3651 S IVY Way

3651 South Ivy Way · No Longer Available
Location

3651 South Ivy Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
The Island at Ocotillo

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Gorgeous Home available NOW!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath home with private pool on a large lot in the very desirable and quiet Ocotillo community! This home is the only home on the street with no adjoining neighbors in all directions and has an wonderful open feel! Vaulted ceilings, family room, and formal dining. Newly remodeled kitchen in the back of the home looking out to the beautiful pool and backyard. Large master bedroom features bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower. This home won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3651 S IVY Way have any available units?
3651 S IVY Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3651 S IVY Way have?
Some of 3651 S IVY Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3651 S IVY Way currently offering any rent specials?
3651 S IVY Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3651 S IVY Way pet-friendly?
No, 3651 S IVY Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3651 S IVY Way offer parking?
No, 3651 S IVY Way does not offer parking.
Does 3651 S IVY Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3651 S IVY Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3651 S IVY Way have a pool?
Yes, 3651 S IVY Way has a pool.
Does 3651 S IVY Way have accessible units?
No, 3651 S IVY Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3651 S IVY Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3651 S IVY Way has units with dishwashers.
