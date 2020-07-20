3651 S IVY Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Gorgeous Home available NOW!! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2-1/2 bath home with private pool on a large lot in the very desirable and quiet Ocotillo community! This home is the only home on the street with no adjoining neighbors in all directions and has an wonderful open feel! Vaulted ceilings, family room, and formal dining. Newly remodeled kitchen in the back of the home looking out to the beautiful pool and backyard. Large master bedroom features bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower. This home won't last.