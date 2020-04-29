All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 3640 S Acacia Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
3640 S Acacia Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3640 S Acacia Dr

3640 South Acacia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Octotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3640 South Acacia Drive, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b709670fc ---- Updated in Modern Grey Motifs, This Beautiful Home Features Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Tone Paint, Ceiling Fans Thru-out. Enter to Living Rm w/ Bay Windows, French Doors to Den w/ Closet (4th Bedrm). Bright Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Vaulted Ceiling, Recessed Lighting, S/S Appliances, Brushed Nickle Hdwe, Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Bay Window Dining, French Doors to Long Covered Patio, Grass & Gravel Back Yard w/ Finished Side Yards & Flowering Bushes. Master Bedrm Has Private Door to Patio, Stunning Bath w/ Sep Shower, Soaking Tub, Glass Brick Window for Light & Privacy, Walk-In Closet. All Appliances Included! Landscape Service Too! Amazing Location w/ Lakes, Parks, Near Chandler Fashion Mall, Quick Hop to 101/202/I-10. Walk to Intel! **2 pets max, please**

Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 S Acacia Dr have any available units?
3640 S Acacia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 S Acacia Dr have?
Some of 3640 S Acacia Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 S Acacia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3640 S Acacia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 S Acacia Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 S Acacia Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3640 S Acacia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3640 S Acacia Dr offers parking.
Does 3640 S Acacia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 S Acacia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 S Acacia Dr have a pool?
No, 3640 S Acacia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3640 S Acacia Dr have accessible units?
No, 3640 S Acacia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 S Acacia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 S Acacia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College