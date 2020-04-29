3640 S Acacia Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b709670fc ---- Updated in Modern Grey Motifs, This Beautiful Home Features Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Tone Paint, Ceiling Fans Thru-out. Enter to Living Rm w/ Bay Windows, French Doors to Den w/ Closet (4th Bedrm). Bright Kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Vaulted Ceiling, Recessed Lighting, S/S Appliances, Brushed Nickle Hdwe, Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar, Bay Window Dining, French Doors to Long Covered Patio, Grass & Gravel Back Yard w/ Finished Side Yards & Flowering Bushes. Master Bedrm Has Private Door to Patio, Stunning Bath w/ Sep Shower, Soaking Tub, Glass Brick Window for Light & Privacy, Walk-In Closet. All Appliances Included! Landscape Service Too! Amazing Location w/ Lakes, Parks, Near Chandler Fashion Mall, Quick Hop to 101/202/I-10. Walk to Intel! **2 pets max, please**



Application fee $45 per adult; One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 1.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter's Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Disposal Dryer Garage