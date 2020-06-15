3611 E LA COSTA Place

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED. This home is in the perfect location within Solera Chandler. Close to main gates for easy access and steps from Clubhouse putting all the activities if Solera at your fingertips. 2 bedrooms, Master with walk in shower and King Bed, and 2nd bedroom with Q. Den currently has a 2nd Q bed in set up. Sunny kitchen overlooking the Lonetree Golf Course. Fountain in backyard with covered patio for enjoying the Arizona desert weather.Plenty of Parking with a two car garage and a driveway, Inside laundry room. Grill and all fully stocked kitchen.Wifi , Cable, and all utilities included. No Pets, No Smoking.