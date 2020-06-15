All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

3611 E LA COSTA Place

3611 East La Costa Place · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3611 East La Costa Place, Chandler, AZ 85249
Solera Chandler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED. This home is in the perfect location within Solera Chandler. Close to main gates for easy access and steps from Clubhouse putting all the activities if Solera at your fingertips. 2 bedrooms, Master with walk in shower and King Bed, and 2nd bedroom with Q. Den currently has a 2nd Q bed in set up. Sunny kitchen overlooking the Lonetree Golf Course. Fountain in backyard with covered patio for enjoying the Arizona desert weather.Plenty of Parking with a two car garage and a driveway, Inside laundry room. Grill and all fully stocked kitchen.Wifi , Cable, and all utilities included. No Pets, No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 E LA COSTA Place have any available units?
3611 E LA COSTA Place has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3611 E LA COSTA Place have?
Some of 3611 E LA COSTA Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3611 E LA COSTA Place currently offering any rent specials?
3611 E LA COSTA Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 E LA COSTA Place pet-friendly?
No, 3611 E LA COSTA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3611 E LA COSTA Place offer parking?
Yes, 3611 E LA COSTA Place does offer parking.
Does 3611 E LA COSTA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 E LA COSTA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 E LA COSTA Place have a pool?
No, 3611 E LA COSTA Place does not have a pool.
Does 3611 E LA COSTA Place have accessible units?
No, 3611 E LA COSTA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 E LA COSTA Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3611 E LA COSTA Place has units with dishwashers.
