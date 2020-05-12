3579 E HAZELTINE Way

Amenities

AMAZING upgraded home in the sought after community of SPRINGFIELD LAKES - Gated 55+ ; You'll love the 18'' diagonal tile or the plantation shutters throughout. Enjoy the murphy bed & built-in desk in the guest bedroom as well as the epoxy floors & cabinets in the garage. The covered patio in the back is extended & the yard was professionally landscaped; The home features a water softener & R/O system, raised panel doors, lever handles; & a fenced backyard; SPRINGFIELD LAKES offers a clubhouse, tennis, swimming, & you can get a golf membership too! Newer Stainless Appliances 2017 & New HVAC 2018!