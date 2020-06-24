3381 S Beverly Pl

Amenities

pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

this beautiful home has a large open living room with a separate family room right off of the kitchen. The home has plenty of storage throughout and new carpet in the bedroom. The backyard has a well shaded pool with pool service and landscaping included! This is a must see!!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 Application Fee Per Adult,

$235 Administration Fee,

1.5% Monthly Rental tax,

2.4% Monthly Administration Fee

$250/$350/$500 1/2/3 Per Pet Fee