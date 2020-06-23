3333 E Nolan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Gorgeous TW Lewis semi-custom home. Entertainers dream home, built-in BBQ, fireplace, wrap around covered patio, and self cleaning pool and spa. Beautiful gourmet kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, built-in oven, large island, cabinets with roll shelves. Double sided fireplace in family and formal living rooms. Large master suite, updated master bath and exit to pool.. Front courtyard with travertine pavers and fountain. North/South orientation. Smart home- newly installed low energy LED lights throughout-Nest thermostats reduced the SRP power bills from over $300 a month on average down to an average $116 per month according to SRP's Sure-pay. Security system with video entry and digital locks. Salt water pool was acid washed and fresh water changed in late 2017