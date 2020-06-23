All apartments in Chandler
3333 E Nolan Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3333 E Nolan Drive

3333 East Nolan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3333 East Nolan Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Gorgeous TW Lewis semi-custom home. Entertainers dream home, built-in BBQ, fireplace, wrap around covered patio, and self cleaning pool and spa. Beautiful gourmet kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless appliances, built-in oven, large island, cabinets with roll shelves. Double sided fireplace in family and formal living rooms. Large master suite, updated master bath and exit to pool.. Front courtyard with travertine pavers and fountain. North/South orientation. Smart home- newly installed low energy LED lights throughout-Nest thermostats reduced the SRP power bills from over $300 a month on average down to an average $116 per month according to SRP's Sure-pay. Security system with video entry and digital locks. Salt water pool was acid washed and fresh water changed in late 2017

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 E Nolan Drive have any available units?
3333 E Nolan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 3333 E Nolan Drive have?
Some of 3333 E Nolan Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 E Nolan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3333 E Nolan Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 E Nolan Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3333 E Nolan Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 3333 E Nolan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3333 E Nolan Drive does offer parking.
Does 3333 E Nolan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 E Nolan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 E Nolan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3333 E Nolan Drive has a pool.
Does 3333 E Nolan Drive have accessible units?
No, 3333 E Nolan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 E Nolan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3333 E Nolan Drive has units with dishwashers.
